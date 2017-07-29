Priyanka Chopra, who has made a mark for herself in Hollywood, is reportedly executive producing a series which will revolve around Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene.

It will be a comedy series to be aired by ABC network, variety.com reported. The yet-to-be titled series will be based on Madhuri's real life and how she settled down in the suburbs of the US with her new family after a successful Bollywood career. Madhuri and her husband Sriram are also co-producing the comedy series.

This is the real reason why Priyanka Chopra skipped IIFA 2017, and it's not because of her birthday

Sri Rao, a Bollywood writer and a writer for American shows like General Hospital: Night Shift, will pen the pilot series, the website reported.

The global fans of Madhuri will surely be delighted to get a glimpse of the actress' life through the series.

Madhuri, a mother of two kids, returned to Mumbai a few years ago and was last seen as co-judge in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7. Madhuri continues to rule the hearts of millions with her beauty and charming personality.

Priyanka, on the other hand, recently celebrated her 35th birthday with mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth in Maldives. She is currently seen in Quantico, which will soon enter its third season. Besides this, the gorgeous actress is in New York for the shoot of her Hollywood flick, Isn't It Romantic.