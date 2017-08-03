Princess Diana's former spiritual counsellor claims that she still talks to the late princess, who died almost 20 years ago in a car crash. According to psychic healer Simone Simmons, Diana still talks to her about world events and also about the women involved with Prince Harry and Prince William.

Reportedly, Princess Diana approves of Kate Middleton but feels the Suits actress Meghan Markle is not the perfect partner for Prince Harry.

"It was a while ago when she did say who the right person was and Harry would know when it happened," the psychic was quoted as saying by Mail Online. "Harry's had other girlfriends in the past, but the one testing point would be whoever it was would be able to hold him up and keep him afloat. She thought one of them was a very good match but obviously it didn't work."

Simmons and Diana shared a friendship that lasted for about five years and the psychic was privy to some of Diana's darkest secrets.

Talking about still being able to hear Diana's voice, Simmons said: "We talked about everything and anything. It's very strange how I can still hear her. It's very weird. I hear her voice speaking to me about world events, and being desperately in love with her grandchildren."

The psychic claimed that Diana was worried about the Duchess of Cambridge losing a lot of weight post her second delivery.

"But she's more than happy with Kate. Perfect. She said what she wants for Harry is that she's totally dependable because he's extremely sensitive."

Harry seems to be happy with Markle, and rumours are rife that a wedding date will be announced sooner than later.

