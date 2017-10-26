Tyka Nelson appeared on U.K. chat show Lorraine and revealed she knew Prince was going to die because he told her. She described a conversation she had on the phone with him three years prior to his death in which he explained he had done everything he had come to do. She then went on to say she bought jewellery in preparation for his funeral and and told family Prince was passing.
Prince Told His Sister He Was Going To Die
- October 26, 2017 21:39 IST
