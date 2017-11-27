Netflix original series The Crown is returning to the streaming site in December with its second season.

The series, which revolves around the ongoing struggles of the Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy), will focus, in one of its episodes, on the Queen's unique hairstyle that remained same since the fifties.

But a recent report by Daily Mail suggested that the Queen may have been satisfied with her distinctive coiffure, but her husband Prince Philip (Matt Smith) was not.

In the latest series, the Duke is seen teasing the Queen for her hairstyle as he named it "helmet hair."

In the episode, which is set in 1957, Prince Philip will be seen questioning about the Queen's trademark hair. He says: "Why on earth would you do something like that to your hair?"

The Queen responds that her haircut is "very a la mode" as she described it as "tidy and sensible", according to Sunday Telegraph.

The witty Duke got back to her by saying, "It's certainly very practical. Should you ever feel compelled to ride a motorcycle, it could always double as a helmet."

"I'm sure it would provide ample protection against any falling masonry. But if enlarging the family and enticing your husband to procreate is the goal, then you might take a look at Jayne Mansfield or Rita Hayworth..." he further added.

The Netflix drama has drawn inspiration from real-life events and accounts from palace sources. It is scheduled to arrive on the streaming site on December 8, 2017.