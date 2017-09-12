Prince Harry will turn 33 this weekend. While there are a couple of days left for the occasion, his girlfriend Meghan Markle decided to celebrate his birthday a few days in advance.

The Suits actress threw him a nice party over the weekend. No one was invited to the intimate affair – it was just the Prince and his Princess. But why did Markle ring in his birthday early?

According to E! News, Meghan Markle will not be available for her Prince Charming on the day of his birthday. As a result, the American TV star chose to advance the celebrations. And she kept it classy.

Instead of throwing a big bash, inviting all his and her friends, a source close to the actress told the website that she organised a low-key date where the couple spent time together.

Markle and Harry "quietly celebrated his birthday together on Saturday as she wouldn't be with him on the day of. Harry doesn't like to make a fuss of birthdays so he liked that it was just the two of them. Sometimes it doesn't have to be a huge thing with a group of friends," the insider revealed.

The reason, the source explained, Markle will not be around Harry on the day of his birthday is because she is heading back to Toronto, Canada, to wrap the filming of the second half of Suits season 7.

The celebrations comes more than a month after Harry organised the perfect birthday surprise for Markle in Botswana, Africa. It is rumoured that it was during this trip that Harry proposed to Markle and the couple are unofficially engaged.

The couple have been spending time together since first week of August. Markle reportedly told her friend that she finds it difficult to stay away from Harry after spending so much time with him.

"This is the longest amount of time they have spent together in a row," the friend revealed. "Saying goodbye, even if it's literally for less than two weeks was difficult, but it won't be long before he comes to Toronto," the source added.

However, the couple won't be apart for too long. Harry will be flying to Toronto for the Invictus Games where the two will be seen together publically for the first time. Discussing about his itinerary, a source told E! that Harry will not stay at Meghan's house due to security.

"Harry will spend a day with Meghan before beginning Invictus-related engagements on September 22. Naturally, Meghan will be present for some of the games and you'll no doubt see them together in the stands, but she won't be taking part in any of the engagements in an official capacity," said the insider.

Fans can expect the official engagement announcement dropping sometime around the games.