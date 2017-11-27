After months of speculations and rumours, the royal family has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged. The royal good news was made public by Clarence House via a statement on the morning of November 27.

The statement revealed that Harry has informed the Queen as well as other close family members about his decision to marry the Suits actress, and that the wedding will take place in Spring 2018. "The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace," said the statement.

The couple has been dating for over one and half years. They ignited engagement rumours after they returned from Africa celebrating Markle's birthday. The actress quit her successful USA show Suits to join Harry and become a part of the royal family.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Ms. Markle's parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple 'a lifetime of happiness.' pic.twitter.com/H4kpTgpkYE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Now, the interesting part of this announcement is the date of the wedding. The royal family will be welcoming not one but two new members in the upcoming months.

While Prince Harry's fiancé will be walking down the aisle in a gorgeous white wedding gown and become a part of the British family, Kate Middleton will be welcoming her third child around the same time.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:

'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.' — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Royal fans would remember that when the Duchess of Cambridge's pregnancy was confirmed, the Kensington Palace said the third baby would arrive in April 2018, coincidentally Spring.

While the wedding dates are yet to be confirmed, it is evident that both happy dates might coincide. It is only in Spring next year that fans will know which event takes place first and who steals whose spotlight.

Either way, royal fans are in for a treat next year.