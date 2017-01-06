Portugal international and Southampton Captain Jose Fonte has handed in an official transfer request, Southampton's director of football Les Reed has confirmed in an official statement. Fonte, who is 33-years-old, has just 18 months left on his current contract and wants a new challenge as he reaches the twilight of his career.

"He's had several opportunities to improve the contract situation. He's reserved his right not to do that. He's made it very clear he would like to explore the opportunities for a transfer. That's where we are at the moment; Jose wants to leave the club. He's formally asked for a transfer," the Daily Mail quoted Reed as saying.

Jose Fonte who moved to St Mary's from Crystal Palace in January 2010 has made 288 appearances for the club so far. This season however, Fonte has made 19 appearances in the Premier League and EFL Cup, but Southampton manager Claude Puel did not start him in any of their six Europa League matches and this did not please Fonte.

"Of course I'm disappointed. I want to play every game. I'm fit to play every game. I'm always on the dance floor – I'm always fit. I worked really hard last year to play [in the] Europa League," the Guardian quoted Fonte as saying.

With Fonte not signing a new contract and now officially handing in a transfer request, a move in the January transfer window looks highly possible. Manchester United have shown a lot of interest in the Portuguese international after he won the Euro 2016 with Portugal over the summer.

His former boss Ronald Koeman was keen to sign him in the summer and made a £7million offer for him but Southampton rejected it. Now however, with Everton looking for a new center back to partner Ashley Williams, Koeman might just come back for his former captain.