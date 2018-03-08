A pregnant woman in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu (TN) was riding pillion with her husband when a cop allegedly kicked their bike.

The policeman kicked their two-wheeler as the couple had violated a traffic rule.

The woman died on the spot while her husband was seriously injured.

The cop immediately fled the spot but was later taken into custody.

The incident, which brings to light the brutality of the Indian police, took place in Thuvakudi near Trichy Wednesday evening (March 7).

Usha was traveling along with her husband Dharmaraj when a team of policemen near Thuvakudi toll plaza asked him to stop as he was not wearing a helmet.

Instead of listening to the policemen, Dharmaraj sped away. This angered a policeman, identified as Kamaraj, and he started chasing the couple on another bike. After a short distance, he allegedly kicked the bike, causing it to wobble and fall on the ground.

Usha died on the spot and Dharmaraj suffered head injuries.