Looks like Kate Middleton is not the only one who is suffering from a bout of morning sickness. Hollywood Life reveals that Kylie Jenner has also been undergoing a spell of morning sickness.

The 20-year-old is rumoured to be pregnant with Travis Scott's baby. The couple have been sharing the news about their pregnancy among family and friends and fans are expecting the news to officially drop on the 10th anniversary episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, premiering this Sunday.

While the world waits for the announcement, sources reveal that the Jenner sister is suffering from nausea, like any other pregnant woman. "Kylie has been battling slight morning sickness during her first trimester," but "she has been laughing her way to the bathroom in the morning," an insider told the gossip website.

That is not the only change happening in Kylie's lifestyle. It is reported that she has been sleeping more than her usual routine. "Kylie has been sleeping more now that she is pregnant and spending more time in bed, relaxing and dealing with her subtle body changes," the source explains.

But these changes haven't pulled her spirits down. Instead, Kylie is cherishing this new experience. "She endures the entirely new experience. Despite battling morning sickness, Kylie has been happy, excited and positively glowing since becoming pregnant. She wears it really well," the insider adds. Well, at least she has her pregnant sister Khloe for company.

"Travis has been with her, pampering her with breakfast in bed during mornings when she is not feeling well, and whenever he is not touring. They are spending more morning time cuddling in bed together, talking about baby names and what great parents they are going to be," sources reveal.

Ever since the rumours about Kylie and Khloe have started making headlines, the Kardashians have seemingly tightened their lips. Neither confirming nor denying the rumours, have sources of the family been doing the talking for them.

A family insider told People that the news about Kylie's pregnancy caught them off-the-guard but the Kardashians have come around it.

"No one was thrilled about Kylie because she's so young and naive but everyone has come around and they are focusing on the baby. They truly believe that Kylie will rise to the occasion and be a good mom," source reveals.

Recently, sources told TMZ that the family is happy about the new members joining their family. "The family doesn't view Kylie as a 20-year-old. They think her age is both deceptive and irrelevant, because she's developed a maturity way beyond her years," sources close to the family told the website.

Sources of People also add, "There is no jealousy here. No one is worried about anyone stealing their thunder. It's not dramatic like that."