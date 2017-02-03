Beyonce broke the record of the most liked picture on Instagram after she announced that she and Jay Z are expecting twins. And now, Queen Bey is all set to break viewership records as well, as the mother-to-be will be setting the Grammy stage on fire with her performance at the annual music awards night.

Multiple sources have confirmed to ET Online that the Lemonade singer will indeed perform at the Grammys this year. The 35-year-old is said to be rehearsing in a secret location in LA with her squad, camera crew and her dance team, the website reports. The singer will be attending the event otherwise as well, since she has received nine nominations for her album, Lemonade.

The singer will be accompanied by Adele, who is also nominated for the record of the year, song of the year and album of the year along with Beyonce. Other performers include Bruno Mars, who will bring in his 24K Magic on stage, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Other artists that have been confirmed include The Weeknd with Daft Punk, and Alicia Keys and Maren Morris are collaborating on a duet. Legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest will perform with Dave Grohl and Anderson. Paak is nominated for two Grammys, including Best New Artist.

New names have emerged this week. The Recording Academy has confirmed special performances by Chance the Rapper, who will be seen with Gary Clark and William Bell, and a performance by Best Country Album nominee, Sturgill Simpson. The night will also dazzle with a performance by two-time Grammy winner Little Big Town.

The Grammy award function will begin at 5:00 pm PST and will see James Corden hosting it. Stay tuned to International Business Times India, for live updates of the event.