The gaming market is growing steadily in India, and many brands are competing to deliver their best products to attract the gamers. In the race of gaming laptops, PC and monitors, Acer has now taken the "No.1 Gaming Brand" in India.

A new report for IDC's Q4 2017 suggests that Acer has taken the numero uno spot for the gaming laptop and desktop segments. The Taiwanese manufacturer holds 25.4 percent market share in the gaming laptops segment and 41.9 percent in gaming monitors. The company obtained the ranking because of its Predator and Nitro lineups, which are solely dedicated to gaming.

"We are extremely delighted to achieve the No.1 position in the gaming category across laptops, desktops, and monitors. Our strong commitment in developing exceptional gaming notebooks, desktops, and monitors has helped us to win the hearts and minds of our customers and I thank our fans who have helped us to be the leader in gaming laptops," said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer.

"We will continue to delight our fans and work towards strengthening our market leadership in the coming months," he added.

Acer has the widest portfolio of PC gaming products in India, which includes laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories which are specially designed for gamers.

Acer has launched gaming products like Predator 21X which is the world's first curved screen gaming laptop, high-end gaming accessories and ultra-thin gaming notebook like Triton 700 and more.

Acer has also conducted Asia's largest DOTA2 gaming tournament to encourage PC gaming. The company is now targeting to grow the gaming market by supporting the industry through professional events.