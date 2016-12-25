- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Pope Francis delivers 2016 Christmas Message of peace from the Vatican
Pope Francis used his Christmas Day homily to call for peace for people “scarred by war and harsh conflicts,” and for those harmed by “brutal acts of terrorism.”Speaking from a balcony overlooking St Peter’s Square in the Vatican, he called for an end to the conflict in Syria and for Israelis and Palestinians to set aside their differences in the wake of a UN resolution against the construction of Israeli settlements on occupied land.
