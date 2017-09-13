A police officer for the West Midlands Police is being investigated after a video of him making a racial comment was posted on social media. The case has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission and the officer removed from front line duties.
Police officer tells black man hed shoot him first if he had a gun
- September 13, 2017 17:06 IST
