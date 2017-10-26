Police car left wrecked after high speed collision with deer

The Minnesota deputy slammed into the deer on 21 October, leaving the front of his car significantly damaged. The deputy did not swerve out of the way of the wild deer when it suddenly leaped across the road, something the police department strongly advises. The Isanti County Sheriffs Office said via Facebook: If the deputy swerved he would have rolled and been injured or worse. Staying in a straight line kept the injuries to a minimum when the air bags deployed. We wish to remind all drivers out there to keep an eye out for the deer, they are on the move and with deer hunting season upon us they will be moving even that much more.