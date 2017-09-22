Kollywood superstar Ilayathalapathy Vijay enjoys an enormous fan following not just in Tamil Nadu but also in Kerala, where his movies perform remarkably well. Now, the makers of a Malayalam movie have made a film on Vijay fans in Kerala as it is a hot-selling theme in the state.

Pokkiri Simon, which has Sunny Wayne, Jacob Gregory and Sarath Kumar (Appani Ravi) in the lead roles as ardent fans of the Tamil star, finally hit the screens in many parts of India on Friday, September 22.

Malayalam movies to watch out for this week

Storyline of Pokkiri Simon

Simon is a die-hard fan of the Tamil superstar Vijay. However, his parents, who want a successful career for him, worry about his obsession.

His addiction adds dramatic and interesting experiences to his life, forming the gist of the comedy entertainer.

Hear Pokkiri Simon team's special birthday wish to Ilayathalapathy Vijay

Prayaga plays the female lead in the Jijo Antony directorial, while Nedumudi Venu, Dileesh Pothan, Saiju Kurup, Shammy Thilakan, Baiju, Ashokan and Marshall Tito appear in significant roles.



Music composer Gopi Sunder, cinematographer Pappinu and editor Liju Paul are also part of the movie, which is the production venture of Krishnan Sethukumar.

Pokkiri Simon vs Parava

Pokkiri Simon has locked horns with Parava, which has been garnering extremely positive reviews from viewers since its release on Thursday. Interestingly, Sunny and Gregory's close friend and actor Dulquer Salmaan appears in an extended cameo in the debut directorial venture of comedian Soubin Shahir.

"Wishing the entire team of #PokkiriSimon the very best for release today !! Sunnycha you're looking awesome in all the posters. Gregu kill it ! Saiju and all others all the best !! [sic]," Dulquer wished the team of Pokkiri Simon on his Facebook page.

Check what viewers have to say about Pokkiri Simon after FDFS:

The newly released teaser of Vijay's upcoming movie Mersal was played in many theatres in Kerala before the screening of Pokkiri Simon.

Kamal

#PokkiriSimon Interval I am Waiting Bairavaa Huge Cutouts Thalapathy Dialogues Full Convos only Abt Thalapathy Must Watch Vjfans

-