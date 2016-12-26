ios apps , best ios apps, free ios apps, apps for iphones
Every year, Apple releases the top 10 most downloaded apps and here's a list for 2016.

If you are an iOS device owner, you might want to check out this list to see if you are missing out from the most trending apps of the year. Since the apps are free, you can immediately download them from iTunes and join the masses.

Apple's list of top 10 most downloaded free apps of 2016 includes mostly the popular ones you might already have on your phone. In case you don't, take a look at the list below and level up. This year, Snapchat won the title for being the most downloaded app in iTunes, followed by Facebook Messenger and unsurprisingly Pokemon Go.

Check out all the apps below along with their download links:

Snapchat

Snapchat tops iOS top free app 2016 listReuters

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger comes secondFacebook

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is third on the listReuters

Instagram

Instagram is 4th on the listScreenshot from Instagram official blog

Facebook

Facebook comes 5thREUTERS

YouTube

YouTube is number 6Reuters

Google Maps

Google Maps is in the list because we dont use Apple Maps either, and Google also pins public toilet locations in IndiaGoogle India press kit

Pandora

Pandora comes in 8th positioniTunes screenshot

Netflix

Netflix comes 9th in the listPR Handout

Spotify Music

Netlix completes the top 10 listiTunes screenshot
