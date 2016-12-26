Every year, Apple releases the top 10 most downloaded apps and here's a list for 2016.

If you are an iOS device owner, you might want to check out this list to see if you are missing out from the most trending apps of the year. Since the apps are free, you can immediately download them from iTunes and join the masses.

Apple's list of top 10 most downloaded free apps of 2016 includes mostly the popular ones you might already have on your phone. In case you don't, take a look at the list below and level up. This year, Snapchat won the title for being the most downloaded app in iTunes, followed by Facebook Messenger and unsurprisingly Pokemon Go.

Check out all the apps below along with their download links:

Snapchat

Facebook Messenger

Pokemon Go

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Google Maps

Pandora

Netflix

Spotify Music