Nirav Modi, a billionaire jeweller who is at the centre of the Rs 11,400 crore PNB fraud, has reportedly been spotted in New York.

According to NDTV, Nirav Modi is staying at a suite in JW Marriott Essex House New York, which is close to his luxurious NIRAV MODI jewelry boutique at Madison Ave. It is reported that JW Marriott staff saw Nirav Modi late on Thursday. His wife Ami Modi was also seen entering and exiting the building frequently.

Nirav Modi, 48, had left India on January 1 and was last seen on January 23 at the Davos Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian business leaders.

Nirav Modi, his brother, wife and Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali jewellery chain, are the main accused in the PNB fraud case. Agencies have issued a lookout circular after registering the FIR.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate had also raided Nirav Modi's houses and offices across the country.

Following the requests of both CBI and Enforcement Directorate, Ministry of External Affairs has suspended passports of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi for four weeks on Friday.