Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on demonetisation this week (on New Year's eve). He could speak about the steps taken by the government to ease cash flow ever since he announced the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8.

Modi sets eyes on income from stock markets

The address, which is expected to be be broadcast on state-run new channel Doordarshan, could give some pointers on how the government intends to reduce the hardship being faced by people in withdrawing cash in the past 49 days. The deadline for depositing the demonetised denominations ends on Friday (December 30, 2016)

Last month, Modi surprised Indians and the rest of the world when he announced that as part of his government's crackdown on black money, the two denominations will be banned with immediate effect, sending shockwaves across many sections of the country where cash transactions dominate business.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, one of his bitter critics, has repeatedly attacked Modi, besides levying charges of "personal corruption" against him.

Two days ago, Modi met economists and other experts at a meeting convened by government think tank Niti Aayog to discuss the current economic situation.

Campaigning for digital transactions and demonetisation, the prime minister has a busy schedule coming up. He will reportedly be in Lucknow on January 2, Tirupati on January 3 and Patna on January 5 on official visits.