Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress party and its vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017.

From commenting on the party's dynastic politics to the "S.C.A.M" acronym, PM Modi did not spare the Opposition during his Lok Sabha speech on Tuesday.

The major political parties in Uttar Pradesh and national parties have been campaigning fiercely before the elections that will begin on February 11.

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party and the Congress have allied for the elections. The major players include BSP, BJP, SP-Congress in the elections.

Here are top five ways PM Modi trolled the Opposition

1. "Why did this earthquake take place? When someone sees service and modesty in S.C.A.M (Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati) the Earth (dharti ma) gets angered and that's why the earthquake took place," he said referring to Gandhi's earlier claim that if he revealed Modi's corruption and earthquake will take place. He also referred to the actual earthquake that took place in Uttarakhand late Monday night that was felt in North India.

2. He also attacked Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who had said that Indira Gandhi had sacrified her life for the nation, but the Prime Minister can't claim the patriotism of "even a dog from his family".

PM Modi responded on Tuesday saying, "We are not brought up in this sort of obsequious tradition" (Hum kutton wali parampara se pale bade nahin hain).

3. "We do not see everything through the prism of elections;The interests of the nation are supreme for us," he said.

4. "We were ready for discussion, but instead of discussion you [Opposition] were more concerned about giving TV bytes," said PM Modi in the Lok Sabha on DeMonetisation.

5. "There are many people like me, who couldn't die for nation during the freedom struggle but we are living for India and serving India," he said. He also said that freedom isn't the gift of one family.