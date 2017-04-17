While beauty might come in all shapes and sizes, it is a serious concern when there is a health-related issue. But plus-size model Monique Robinson did not really understand this when she was told last year that she was pre-diabetic.
She was initially shocked and disappointed and even decided to ignore the issue assuming she was healthy, and it was only later that the whole thing began to sink in.
"But when I really started to think about my medical history I thought about different things I experienced at different times," she explained in a detailed Instagram post talking about her health issues and how it motivated her to love her body and work towards being healthy.
Robinson spoke about how her ankles used to swell up and her fingers used to feel numb, but she never really took it seriously. When she consulted a doctor, she was told to walk more to improve blood circulation.
"I wish I still had the pictures to show you how huge they used to get.At the time, I thought okay. But I was already doing that and fake working out. I've experienced numb fingers before, but only one so it wasn't something to be concerned with, like what!?!," she added.
Even though she had started working out before she was diagnosed with diabetes, Robinson really began taking care of herself when the reality finally dawned on her. "I've worked extremely hard at taking care of this body over the last two years. I've lost 60 pounds off this body in the last five years. I'm so proud of myself and how I've taken control of my health," she added.
And the results are proof of it. The model from Florida is now healthier and wears a size 16. She is currently signed with Wilhelmina and has worked with brands such as Macy's, Torrid, Target and Kohl's to name a few.
Check out the Instagram post in which she speaks about how she learnt to love her body.
Hi my name is Monique, and this is what a plus size body looks like. This is what my plus size body looks like. It's dipped in melanin, marinated with cellulite, and covered in stretch marks. I've worked extremely hard at taking care of this body over the last two years. I've lost 60 pounds off this body in the last five years. I debated really hard on rather or not I wanted to share this picture, but I'm so proud of myself and how I've taken control of my health. So deal with it. ?I'm hella fucking proud of me, especially since last year I was told I was pre-diabetic ? which took me a while to digest. I just didn't want to deal with it because I thought I was healthy. So I kinda ignored it. And decided to self sabotage about the news even though I had made the majority of my progress before I was even diagnosed. But when I really started to think about my medical history I thought about different things I experienced at different times. For example, my ankles used to swell really bad. I wish I still had the pictures to show you how huge they used to get. I spoke to my doctor about it and was told to just walk a little more to get more circulation. At the time, I thought okay. But I was already doing that and fake working out. I've experienced numb fingers before, but only one so it wasn't something to be concerned with, like what!?! I used to be so tired ALL THE TIME, but we thought it was due to me working full-time, overnight and working on my masters degree at the same time. ??♀️ That explained being tired all the time. But at the time I didn't know any better to connect the dots, nor did my doctor. And from my knowledge I've never been tested for diabetes, and I'm pretty sure I was diabetic. I can only assume because I never complain about multiple symptoms but individual symptoms at one given time I slipped though the cracks. But I was active, I didn't eat super bad, and young so.... okay I'm babbling, here is a picture of me in my bra and panties at work, because why not? I'm so proud of me. #moniquerobinson #representationmatters #iammybeautystandard #celebratemysize #goldenconfidence #purebodylove #blackgirlmagic #wilhelminacurve I might delete this. ?
Here are a few pictures of Robinson after she started working towards leading a healthy life.
