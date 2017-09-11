Tesla Motors, the California-based premium electric car-maker, commenced deliveries of its most popular model, Model 3, in July. The company has a huge backlog of over 5 lakh bookings for Model 3 worldwide. As per the production plan of the company, Indian buyers will get their Model 3 units only in early 2019.

Tesla Motors will increase production of Model 3 to 1,500 units by September-end. The company aims at scaling up production to 20,000 Model 3 cars per month by 2017-end. Left-hand drive markets outside the US will get the car in late 2018 and followed by right-hand drive markets in early 2019, reports investing.com.

Since India is a right-hand drive market, aspiring customers will have to wait until early 2019 for their car. Model 3 will initially come in CBU form which means with duty added, the car will cost around Rs 40 lakh here, reports MotorTrend. At that price point, the Tesla sedan will be competing against BMW 3 Series and Audi A4.

Model 3 is one of the most practical electric cars around. It comes in five seats and four doors layout. As for performance, Model 3 will run from standstill to 100kmph in less than six seconds and comes with the range of 346km in one full charge.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, recently confirmed availability of Smart Air suspension in Model 3 range soon. The technology raises and lowers the car on its own, using road detail logs, GPS, driver input and others. The suspension can also tuck down at highway speeds to increase efficiency. The upgrade is spot on for countries like India where road conditions are challenging.

Source: investing.com