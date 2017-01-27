Plane crashes into Perth river killing two during Australia Day

  • January 27, 2017 14:19 IST
    By Reuters
Amateur footage shows the moment a plane crashed into the Swan River on 26 January, killing both passengers on board. Police have named 52-year-old Peter Lynch and his colleague and partner 30-year-old Endah Cakrawati as the two on board the light plane. According to the police, emergency services were on the scene within minutes but were unable to save the pair.
