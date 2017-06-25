The Bellas featuring Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and others have reunited for the third time in Pitch Perfect 3 and the trailer has just released online.

The third sequel to the musical series had fans thrilled ever since it was announced and the new trailer shares a glimpse of life after college and it is scarily relatable.

Pitch Perfect 3 attempts to track the Bellas after college. Paying bills, following their "dream" jobs and struggling with the real world, the Bellas would give anything to reunite for a musical competition.

Leaving behind their annoying lives, the group of girls decide to perform at the USO tour, an international stage for singers in Europe. They are excited, but little did they realise that this was unlike their usual inter-college competitions. Here, there are bands that perform with actual musical instruments and not just a cappella.

Instead of performing original songs these girls are known for their hit-making covers of popular songs. When they enter the real world of music, they are challenged to make something new and unique.

The trailer features Fat Amy in numerous funny moments, and it includes her paying tribute to singer Amy Winehouse, taking a dig at Donald Trump and standing in support of Kendrick's Beca at all times. The trailer also shows xXx: Xander Cage actress Ruby Rose giving the Bellas a tough competition and the girls making their way to the finals.

Pitch Perfect 3 trailer:

Universal has been teasing that Pitch Perfect 3 could be the final instalment of the musical series. The first poster shared by the team read "Last Call Pitches" and the crew recently posted online an emotional video showing the cast members in tears. Pitch Perfect 3 might just be the Bellas' farewell tour.

Pitch Perfect 3 releases in December this year. The movie is directed by Trish Sie, who was at the helm of Step Up All In.