Here is the list of five weird and mysterious places which you possibly didn't know about.

Lake Hillier - Australia

The speciality of Lake Hillier is that it is pink in colour. It is a saline lake and scientists suspect that the pink colour is due to Dunaliella salina micro-algae, which produces a pink pigment called carotenoids.

"The water itself is not dangerous. However, there are unlucky few who dipped in the water and got encrusted with crystalline salt," chief conservation scientist Mark Norman told The Science Times.

Door To Hell – Turkmenistan

The Darvaza gas crater is one of the weirdest places on Earth as it has been burning since 1971. It is also known as the Door to Hell or Gates of Hell.

According to Daily Mail, "Soviet geologists were drilling at the site in 1971 and tapped into a cavern filled with natural gas. But the ground beneath the drilling rig collapsed, leaving a hole with a diameter of 70 metres."

The geologists decided to set it on fire to prevent the spread of toxic gases. They thought that the fire would use up all the fuel within some days, but it is burning till date.

In 2010, the President of Turkmenistan had ordered to close the crater but people can still visit it.

Hoia Forest - Romania

The Hoia forest in Romania is considered to be one of the most haunted forests in the world. It is situated in the city of Cluj-Napoca of Romania. It is often referred as the Bermuda triangle of Romania because many visitors have disappeared from the place.

Visitors have reported cases of some weird and unexplainable events. The weird incidents include UFO sightings, feeling of being watched by someone and face appearing in photographs. There are speculations that it's a door to another world.

Panjin Red Beach – China

The Red Beach is located in the province of Liaoning. According to People's Daily Online, it is the largest and best-preserved wetland in the world. The ground is crimson red and looks like as if paint was spilled all over it. The Red Beach is the house to more than 400 wildlife species including many endangered types of animals as well.

The soil is incredibly saline and is perfect for the seepweed to thrive. During summer, it is green in colour but matures in autumn and the leaves turn deep red in colour and eventually turns purple. In the winter, it dies down and gets ready to re-grow in the spring, Daily Mail reports.

Oradour-Sur-Glane – France

Oradour-Sur-Glane village in France was the site of the worst Nazi massacre of civilians carried out on French soil. The village was completely wiped out in 1944 and it has been kept like that ever since.

According to The Guardian, "Six hundred and 42 people, including 247 children, were shot or burnt alive on June 10, 1944, in an unexplained act of barbarity."

The charred remains of Oradour-Sur-Glane have been left untouched unlike other Nazi massacre villages as if it is kept to bear witness to brutality.