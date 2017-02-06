The Test series against India did not go in his favour in 2016 and it took almost a month for Alastair Cook to make a decision similar to that of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. On Monday (Feb 6), Cook, 32, relinquished England's captaincy in Test cricket.

A month ago, Dhoni stepped down from captaining India in the limited-overs format, making way for Virat Kohli.

Can Cook once again regain his batting form now that the pressure is gone? His stepping down also leads us to another pertinent question: Will Kevin Pietersen make a comeback in the England cricket team?

Pietersen, regarded as one of the greatest to have played for England, has not played in any of the series that England have played since the 2013-14 Ashes in Australia. In fact, he was not even picked for any series.

A major fallout took place between him and Cook, who was backed by the England Cricket Board. They came to a conclusion that Pietersen would no longer be considered for selection.

Cook and KP have since then, not seen eye-to-eye!

Now that Cook won't be taking the call as a skipper, can Pietersen be allowed to make a return? KP posted a tweet on Monday, following Cook's announcement and soon started the hashtag #BringBackKP.

The 2017-18 Ashes series starts in November. Is there enough time for KP to return to cricket, at the age of 37?

Another person who became happy after Cook's decision on Monday was....the colourful personality, Piers Morgan!