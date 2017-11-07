In a mission to support differently-abled kids, Kerala has started as many as 62 free and open special schools in the state. They are managed by the local government institutions with the support and guidance of Kudumbashree Mission and the community.

District BUDS Special School Youth Festival was conducted at Government College in Malappuram recently. A few photos of two teachers, captured by Sameer A Hameed, published on the Manorama newspaper, have now caught the attention of the netizens.

In one of the photos, a teacher named Prasannakumari is seen helping a special child perform a dance on the stage. While the kid dances, she sits on the front seat among the audience and gets his attention by waving a white towel. Then she shows him the dance steps and expressions.

Her emotions are well captured in the photos which have left many in tears of joy. The photo has been shared by actress Rima Kallingal on Facebook and netizens have been in awe of the teacher. "Heart touching moment. I almost cried seeing the dedication of the teacher," a netizen said.

In yet another photo that has surfaced online, a teacher by name KH Haritha is also seen supporting a special kid K Anuprabha by dancing along with her as she was shy to perform on stage.

"Hats off to all these teachers, who are working really hard for these special kids. They are doing a good job by supporting these children. We need more and more teachers like them," another social media user commented.

