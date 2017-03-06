Kylie Jenner, the American television personality known for her appearance in reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, has never shied away from flaunting her beautiful curves. Recently, she posted a set of photos on her official Instagram page.

The images, which were uploaded on Sunday, showed her in a cream-coloured full-sleeve knit top and a mini-skirt. She accessorised the hot looks with a long metallic earring and a round black sunglass.

Kylie shared the photos with her longtime friend Sasha Samsonova and captioned it "Too busy making magic with @sashasamsonova." One of the photos showed her standing in front of a pillar and slightly bending towards it. In the next image, she can be seen posing in front of the pillar. It is a wide shot featuring her side profile.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 4, 2017 at 10:54am PST

Another image, which Kylie captioned with an emoji of a monkey wearing specs, is partially lit. It shows her pulling the skirt up flaunting her curves and toned legs. As of now, the photo has been liked by more than 2,011,170 people and received over 33,000 comments.

? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 4, 2017 at 10:43am PST

Last week, Kylie posted a belfie on the Insagram page of The Kylie shop and received several criticisms from the netizens, who questioned her business ethics. She also posted a couple of topless photos on the photo sharing platform.

The television personality even hinted at her engagement with 27-year-old rapper Tyga by posting a mirror selfie of herself wearing a glittering round ring on her left hand. They have been dating for almost two years.