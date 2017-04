An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hit Philippines province of Batangas on Tuesday. Aftershocks after the quake are expected.

Reports state that the quake hit the province at 8.58 pm.

There are no immediate reports of any damages or casualties.

As per @phivolcs_dost, it's a magnitude 5.4 in Batangas. No expected damages, but there are expected aftershocks. Be safe! #earthquake pic.twitter.com/WZSmVuJMw8 — Toni Zuniga (@hoshiboy) April 4, 2017

More details awaited.