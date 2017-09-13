The Philippines House of Representatives has voted to slash the budget of a government agency investigating President Rodrigo Dutertes war on drugs. The budget of the Commission on Human Rights was cut from $38m to $20, but the new proposal still requires approval by the Philippines Senate.
Philippines Congress cuts budget of Human Rights Watchdog To $20
