A woman from the US state of Oregon had to rush to the hospital after her pet snake slithered through a hole in her earlobe. The incident came to light after a Facebook post of the woman, identified as Ashley Glawe, went viral.

Glawe on her Facebook page said that she was playing with her pet ball python, named Bart, before it got stuck. She also said that she was unable to get that python out on her own and had to seek medical help.

"BY FAR one of my #CRAZIEST life moments! Went to the #EmergencyRoom because my #BallPython #Python #Snake decided to get #STUCK in my #Gauged earlobe!" she posted on Facebook on January 24.

"I was holding my #SNAKE and his #DUMB ASS saw a hole, which just so happened to be my fuckin #EARLOBE, and thought that it would be a bright idea to #ATTEMPT to make it through... It all happened SO fast that before I even knew what was going on it was already too late... Now, #BelieveItOrNot I'm sitting here in the #EmergencyRoom with #BART #STUCK in my fucking #EAR #JustMyFuckinLuck," she said further.

The Facebook post has gathered more than 33,000 shares, over 24,000 likes and over 150 comments so far. Several users commented on the post and asked Glawe how did the doctors manage to remove the python without hurting her and her pet.

She replied to one of the posts and said, "They numbed my ear, stretched it more, and lubed him up to get him through without having to cut my ear... THANK GOD!"

Glawe also said that she and her pet snake are fine. "That little fucker was SO chill it was like NOTHING to him and I was freaked out for him getting hurt or tearing me ear," she said.