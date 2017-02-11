Pep Guardiola: Manchester City team is more stable now

  • February 11, 2017 17:36 IST
    By ITN
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke at a press conference about the improvements his team has been making in the last few games. Manchester City will play against Bournemouth on 13 February at Dean Court.
