After the controversy surrounding Sony TV's Pehredaar Piya Ki, which resulted in the show being pulled down, the makers had promised to return with a new season.

And it has only been a few weeks that the shoot for the new season began. But the makers have already unveiled a teaser video, which features lead actress Tejasswi Prakash, who played the role of Diya in the first season.

Tejasswi has revealed that the new season will have a lot of action sequences and the actress will also be trained to perform some daredevil stunts.

"I am on my way to the shoot and we'll be shooting in Bikaner. There will be a lot of action sequences in the show this time around and once I reach there, I will be mentored on the same. The viewers will see me do a lot of action in the open deserts and we will be shooting for a particular sequence over here," Tejasswi told India Forums.

At the moment, it can't be said if the action scenes of the sequel will leave a good impression on the viewers, whose move demanding a ban on the first season of Pehredaar Piya Ki for its regressive and cringe-worthy content, resulted in the show going off air.

It is being said that the storyline of Pehredaar Piya Ki sequel would continue post a leap of 12 years. Rohit Suchanti of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame has been roped in to play the grown-up Ratan. He will be romancing Tejasswi.

Also, Krishndasi fame star Siddharth Shivpuri has been finalised to essay the parallel lead and Gauri Singh has replaced Swapnil Sharma for the character of Priya. The show is expected to go on air in November.