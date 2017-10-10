Power star Pawan Kalyan's third wife Anna Lezhneva gave birth to a baby boy recently. A photo featuring the actor holding the newborn has made its way to social media.

There is no official confirmation of Anna Lezhneva delivering a baby. But Vamsi Shekar, a PRO‏ from the Telugu film industry, posted a photo of Pawan Kalyan holding a baby boy and tweeted this morning: "Powerstar @PawanKalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva had given birth to baby boy...#PSPK. [sic]"

Anna Lezhneva is the third wife of Pawan Kalyan, and the celebrity couple already has a daughter named Polena. It was rumoured in May 2017 that Pawan Kalyan was expecting his second child with Anna. But the Mega family had stayed away from providing an official confirmation of her pregnancy.

Pawan Kalyan had initially married actress Nandini in 1997, and divorced her in 2007. Later, the Power Star went on marry his Johnny co-star Renu Desai in 2009, but the couple divorced in 2012. He has a son, Akira, and a daughter, Aadhya, from his second marriage.

Pawan Kalyan met Anna Lezhneva on the sets of 2011 film Teen Maar, in which Anna played a minor role.

They fell in love and started living together, during which time the couple had their first child.

The news of his relationship with Anna came out in 2013, after he was legally separated from Renu.

Pawan Kalyan had earlier this year gone to attend a conference at Harvard University and Anna had accompanied the actor on this trip.

The photos featuring the couple at Boston airport in the US had gone viral on social media.