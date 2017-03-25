- Play Westminster attack: ‘We wont be cowed by terrorists’ says London Mayor Sadiq Khan
- Play Rhino horns sawn off at Czech zoo as pre-emptive strike against poachers
-
- Play I thought I was going to die: Eyewitness describes Westminster attack
- Play Scottish Parliament suspend debate on independence following Westminster attack
- Play Nothing quite prepares you for the shock: SNP MP Chris Law describes his experience of Westminster attack
- Play Car smashed into UK Parliament railings following terrorist incident
- Play MPs and politicians react to Westminster attack on social media
Paul Ryan on Obamacare vote failure: I will not sugar coat this. This is disappointing day for us
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Paul Ryan confirmed that plans for healthcare reform have been stalled after Republicans pulled the bill to replace Obamacare. He said President Donald Trump too agreed with him to withdraw the vote after they figured out that they would not get the minimum 215 Republican votes needed. Repealing and replacing Obamacare was one of the major election promises by Trump.
Most popular