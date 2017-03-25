Paul Ryan on Obamacare vote failure: I will not sugar coat this. This is disappointing day for us

  • March 25, 2017 12:45 IST
    By Reuters
Paul Ryan on Obamacare vote failure: I will not sugar coat this. This is disappointing day for us Close
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Paul Ryan confirmed that plans for healthcare reform have been stalled after Republicans pulled the bill to replace Obamacare. He said President Donald Trump too agreed with him to withdraw the vote after they figured out that they would not get the minimum 215 Republican votes needed. Repealing and replacing Obamacare was one of the major election promises by Trump.
loading image
IBT TV
Brave 4-year-old saves his mum's life by calling 999
Most popular