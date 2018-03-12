Several charred bodies were recovered.

"Police and army are trying to cut apart the plane to rescue others," airport spokesman Prem Nath Thakur told the agency.

"We just pulled out dead bodies and injured from the debris," government spokesman Narayan Prasad Duwadi told AFP.

The Bangladeshi carrier has been operating since July 2014.

Director General of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (Caan) Sanjiv Gautam said that the plane lost control when it attempted to land on the runway.

"The aircraft was permitted to land from the Southern side of the runway flying over Koteshwor but it landed from the Northern side," said Gautam suspecting the aircraft might have sustained some technical glitches. "We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the unusual landing," he told the Kathmandu Post.

#WATCH: A plane has crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.

A passenger plane crashed in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). Several passengers are feared dead. The plane had 67 passengers and four crew members on board.

The crashed aircraft was operated by US-Bangla Airlines as #BS211 from Dhaka to Kathmandu. Due to limited MLAT coverage, last position was calculated at 11,825 feet.

The mishap took place at 2.20 pm when the plane overshot the runway and landed near a football pitch. While the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, the TIA authorities suspect that there could have been a technical glitch at the time of landing.

"We are trying to bring the fire under control. Details are awaited," Reuters quoted Birendra Prasad Shrestha, an airport spokesperson, as saying.

UPDATE According to local media, the aircraft crashed after having crossed the threshold of Runway 02 (south-to-north) and after having apparently touched down.



Search operations are underway and Tourism Ministry Joint Secretary Suresh Acharya has said that 17 passengers have been rescued and taken to the hospital. The Nepalese Army has also been called in to carry out rescue operations.

An eyewitness spoke of the accident on social media and said she saw the plane go down. An airport staff also explained that the aircraft looked shaky and unstable while landing.

An Airplane just crashed at the Kathmandu International Airport. I saw it when it happened. OMG! 2:20 pm #Nepal

(This is a developing story)