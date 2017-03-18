- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
Paris Orly airport shooting: Man shot and killed while trying to grab gun from French soldier
Orly airport in Paris has been evacuated following a shooting. According to reports, an unidentified man was shot and killed by police. He reportedly tried to grab a police officer’s gun.The National Police confirmed a police operation was on its way. Passengers on landed planes were asked to stay seated.
