Paris Orly airport shooting: Man shot and killed while trying to grab gun from French soldier

  • March 18, 2017 16:00 IST
    By Reuters
Paris Orly airport shooting: Man shot and killed while trying to grab gun from French soldier Close
Orly airport in Paris has been evacuated following a shooting. According to reports, an unidentified man was shot and killed by police. He reportedly tried to grab a police officer’s gun.The National Police confirmed a police operation was on its way. Passengers on landed planes were asked to stay seated.
loading image
IBT TV
Alabama woman jumps out of moving vehicle to escape kidnapper
Most popular