In the wake of body positivity campaign, Paris Jackson shared a very revealing photo of herself on Instagram on Monday.

The daughter of late Michael Jackson left very little to the imagination in the recently posted picture. She Is wearing nothing but a grey-coloured Calvin Klein underwear. Although she has flashed a lot of skin, she tactfully hid her assets.

Captioning the eye-popping photo, she wrote: "Comfortable in my rolls. F**k wit me."

The young model never shies away from flaunting her body. In September, she took to Instagram to share an intimate picture while revealing her new chakra tattoo on her Instagram Story. Apart from that, she has said that she has more than 50 tattoos on her body. Many of her tattoo designs honour late musicians including John Lennon, David Bowie and Prince.

In last May, the young starlet explained in an Instagram post why she decided to promote nudity on social media.

"Nudity started as a movement for 'going back to nature', 'expressing freedom', 'being healthier' and was even called a philosophy," she wrote for the Instagram post that featured a black-and-white side shot of her naked torso. "[B]eing naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia."

"[I]'m usually naked when i garden," she continued. "It's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do," she said.