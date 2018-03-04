Anushka Sharma's Pari that opened on a low note on Friday, March 2, witnessed a jump in its domestic box office collection on its second day.

As per early estimates, the supernatural thriller has made a business of Rs 6 crore at the Indian box office on day 2. Its total two-day domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 10.21 crore net (approximately).

The positive word-of-mouth publicity from the audience and critics on day 1 seemed to have helped escalate the film's business on Saturday (day 2). Pari is expected to witness further growth by the first weekend as no big movies have released alongside the supernatural thriller.

Despite having released in about 1,565 screens worldwide (1,400 in India alone), Pari's opening day collection was low (Rs 4.21crore) probably because of the limited promotions. Also, Holi celebrations in major parts of the country severely affected the film's business.

Co-producer Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment told DNA, "In many places outside Mumbai where theatres did not shut totally, they opened post 3 pm. But the word of mouth is so good that Saturday and Sunday will prove to be good days for this Anushka starrer. However, states like West Bengal where people celebrated Holi yesterday, have registered extremely good collections on day 1 itself."

Interestingly, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which entered its second week, collected Rs 5.83 crore at the Indian box office on its second Friday, a little over what Pari minted at the BO on its first day.

This is Anushka's third production made under her home banner after NH10 and Phillauri. While the previous movies were of different genres, Pari is considered to be a risky attempt by the actress, and critics and audiences are appreciating not just the film but also everyone's performance, especially Anushka.