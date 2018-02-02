Autism, also called autism spectrum disorder, is a developmental disorder that impairs one's ability to communicate and interact. While treatment can help people suffering from autism, it cannot really be cured. However, a Facebook group seems to believe that the disorder is caused by parasites and can be cleansed.

Thanks to this Facebook group, mostly aimed at parents of young children, several parents are reportedly making their children drink bleach to "cure" them, according to the Sunday People.

The group has been telling these parents that these chemicals clear out the parasites and the remedy is being touted in the form of chloride dioxide or "miracle mineral solution," commonly called MMS. These chemicals are administered either orally or through enema, which could prove to be fatal.

The fatal trend seems to be catching on quite fast and the police in Britain have already questioned several families in which children have been forced to consume bleach.

One of the people selling MMS online is an ex-drug addict who escaped a prison sentence for driving recklessly and causing herSe fiancee's death.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that someone has claimed that MMS had medicinal values. It is known to be a church cult and according to the BBC several people from various churches have, in the past, travelled to the UK to speak about the use of these chemicals.

However, Dr Jeff Foster has warned parents against falling for such advice and explained that these could be potentially fatal. "Autism is a neuro-developmental disease which is not amenable to any form of tablet treatment. It's developed in the womb or early stages of life," the Sunday People quoted him as saying.

"You can't just reverse it and anyone claiming that does not understand the condition. When you have very extreme measures like this to 'cure' a condition it's just a roulette game. Eventually, someone will die. It's only a matter of time."

The British Food Standards Authority has warned against the use of MMS and a death too has been reported, but MMS is still available online.