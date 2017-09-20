The Malayalam movie Parava, set mainly in the backdrop of Fort Kochi, is the debut directorial venture of Soubin Shahir. The family entertainer, which has bagged a U/A certificate, will hit the theatres on Thursday, September 21.

Also check: Parava, Pokkiri Simon and Lavakusha: Malayalam movies to watch out for this week

Check out five reasons to watch Parava in theatres:

Soubin Shahir's directorial

After impressing the audience with his acting skills and humour, comedian Soubin Shahir is all set to make his debut as a filmmaker with Parava. The script has been jointly penned by Soubin and Muneer Ali, and is expected to be a fun-filled entertainer.

Dulquer Salmaan's cameo

DQ appears in an extended cameo role in Parava for around 25 minutes and his two unique looks have already impressed the audience. The young star's beard style has already become a trend among youngsters. Dulquer has also been heaping praise on the movie stoking the hype.

Check: This is how Dulquer Salmaan looks in Parava

"I know all the posters feature me quite extensively but we just want to be honest with all of the viewers in saying that I'm in the film only around 25 mins. It's an extended cameo. But I would have done it even if it was just 5 mins because it is a terrific film and I think it will be a game changer. It's another huge blessing that I got to be a part of this film and I thank Allah daily for every chance I've been given. Cannot wait for you all to watch it. You will love it just as much as I have ❤❤ [sic]," DQ recently posted on his Facebook page.

Also check: This is Dulquer Salmaan's favourite track from Parava; calls Soubin Shahir's movie a special one

Curiosity factor

The makers haven't released any teaser of the movie and the viewers have no clue as to what to expect from the entertainer. However, looking at the lyric video shared by the makers, it is understood that the movie deals with two young boys.

Ensemble cast

Three youngsters, sons of yesteryear comedians Aby, Harisree Ashokan and late Zainudeen, play significant roles in Parava. Shane Nigam, who rose to fame with the movie Kismath, Arjun Ashokan and Zinil Zainudeen share the screenspace in the family entertainer, which also has Jacob Gregory, Indrans and Srinda Arhaan in pivotal roles.

The crew

Anwar Rasheed and Shyju Unni have bankrolled the project under the banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainment in association with The Movie Club. Rex Vijayan has composed the music for the film, for which Littil Swayamp and Praveen Prabhakar have handled the cinematography and editing departments, respectively. The audio songs – Ormakal and Pyaar Pyaar – from the movie have already impressed the audience.