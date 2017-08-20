Custom Android fans are in for some great news as the popular Paranoid Android ROM has received support for 19 new languages, advanced launcher customisation options, a slew of bug fixes and feature optimisations with the latest update (v7.2.3).

According to XDA Developers citing a recent interview with PA's Alex Naidis, some of the new additions made into the latest Paranoid Android ROM include three-finger swipe, PA-exclusive colour engine, Accidental Touch Prevention, and Pocket Lock.

With due credit to XDA community members who contributed for language translations, the ROM is now supporting the following languages:

● Arabic

● Catalan

● Chinese Simplified

● Chinese Traditional

● Czech

● Dutch

● English UK

● French

● German

● Hindi

● Italian

● Norwegian

● Polish

● Portuguese

● Russian

● Slovak

● Spanish

● Swedish

● Turkish

The new PA ROM offers options to add icon customisation and app labelling for complete personalisation of your device's home screen. Just long press the home screen to unlock the personalisation menu and from there you can access the edit option for changing the ROM's icon or label.

Apart from the launcher customisation aka personalisation feature, the PA ROM v7.2.3 offers tons of feature improvements and bug fixes. Here is the complete list of those features and fixes:

Solved GPS issues with the "Waze" app

Updated PA Browser

Enabled extended built-in file manager (Files)

Power improvements for Pocket Lock

Block screenshots in Pocket Lock

Added a thermal warning when the device gets too hot

Icon customization and app labelling in launcher

Optional Google search bar in Launcher

Solved some issues related to Accidental Touch

Telephony related improvements

Improved reliability of clock alarms on a fresh install

Fixed setting of a user profile picture

Fixed manual focus in certain scene modes in Camera

Fixed various media playback issues

Fixed various Bluetooth connectivity issues

Fixed automatic OTA update

Fixed cases of Wifi display not working

Fixed various theming issues

Major performance enhancements

Various stability fixes and minor improvements

Coming to the device specific changes, the ROM reportedly brings a revamped kernel for the Google Pixel XL, numerous battery drain fixes for Nexus 5 and some performance optimisations for Nextbit Robin as well as OnePlus 3/3T devices.

It is also reported that the new PA ROM will patch up automatic installation issues with the OTA update. You will need to install this build manually in case your device refuses to pull the update via OTA as there is a known issue with the previous releases not recognising the new build via software update.

Interested users can manually download the latest build of PA ROM v7.2.3 via the developer portal here. Also, read about the full device changes over XDA's official announcement post on Google+.