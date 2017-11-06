Paradise Papers: Leaked documents expose tax haven secrets of the worlds wealthy

A massive leak of financial documents revealed how the ultra-wealthy and powerful, including the Queens private estate, have secretly invested vast amounts of money in offshore tax havens. The leak, referred to as the Paradise Papers, also revealed President Donald Trumps commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, has a stake in a firm dealing with US sanctioned Russians, the BBC reported. The Paradise Papers contain 13.4m documents, primarily from one leading firm in offshore finance.
