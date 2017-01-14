Panda cubs celebrate Lunar New Year at breeding centre

  • January 14, 2017 21:50 IST
    By Reuters
These giant panda cubs are celebrating Lunar New Year. The eight panda babies were all born in 2016 at the Bifengxia breeding base of the China Giant Panda Protection and Research Centre. In 2016, 27 cubs were born at the centre and 22 survived. There are less than 2,000 giant pandas living in the wild.
