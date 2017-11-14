In a shocking case of animal cruelty, a teenager in Pakistan's Punjab province was arrested for allegedly assaulting a chicken sexually and later killing it, local media reported.

The incident happened on November 11 in a village near Jalalpur Bhattian. Mansab Ali, a resident of the village, told the local police that a 14-year-old assaulted a chicken, The Express Tribune reported.

Ali, the owner of the chicken, said in his complaint that the teenager took the bird to his home where he allegedly sexually assaulted and killed the chicken. In his complaint, Ali named two locals as eyewitnesses of the incident.

"The hen died while being sexually assaulted by Hussain. Two persons -- Nasrullah and Tufail - witnessed this act," the FIR reads.

Station House Officer Sarfraz Anjum told the publication that the medical examination of the chicken confirmed the assault, following which the suspect was arrested. According to Anjum, the 14-year-old has confessed to the crime.

"He is a 14-year-old boy and did it out of sexual frustration," the SHO said, adding that "reports regarding swabs collected from the hen were still awaited from the laboratory."

The teenager has been booked for "unnatural offence" and "killing the chicken" after sexually assaulting it.

In a separate case of animal cruelty, a taxi driver in India was accused of raping a female puppy, which later died of excessive bleeding and shock. In September, the taxi driver allegedly raped the puppy and left it bleeding. He later carried the puppy in a jute bag and dumped it.

The puppy "died due to excessive bleeding from private parts and shock," India Today reported quoting the post-mortem report.

In August, around 15 teenagers in Morocco were treated for rabies after they raped a donkey. The teenagers, from a small rural town of Sidi Kamel in Morocco, sexually assaulted the infected donkey.