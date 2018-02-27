Karachi Kings finished the first Dubai leg of Pakistan Super League 2018 with a 27-run win over Lahore Qalandars on Monday (February 26), thereby maintaining their unbeaten streak.

With three wins from as many matches, the Imad Wasim-led franchise are sitting pretty on the top of the points table. With six points, the Kings, who have Shahid Afridi in their ranks, are now clear of second-placed Multan Sultans by two points. | Full schedule and live stream information |

Brendon McCullum-led Qalandars have failed to open their account in three matches despite boasting a star-studded line-up, which has the likes of Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman, Fakhar Zaman and Umar Akmal.

PSL newbies Sultans started the tournament on a high by winning their first two matches, but their run was halted by Islamabad United, who opened their account with a five-wicket win on Sunday, February 25.

The United, who missed injured captain Misbah-ul-Haq, are tied on points with Peshawar Zalmi and the Gladiators but have been forced to settle for the fifth spot in the six-team table due to their comparatively poor Net Run Rate (NRR).

Meanwhile, the first Sharjah leg of the ongoing third season will begin on Wednesday, February 28, with the Gladiators taking on the United. The teams will play seven matches in the city and will return to Dubai for its second leg.

PSL final is scheduled to be hosted by Karachi for the first time. Lahore hosted last year's final, which paved way for ending the drought for high-profile international cricket since the 2009 attack on a visiting Sri Lankan team bus in the city.

Pakistan Super League 2018 points table (As on February 27)