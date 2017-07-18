Pakistan on Tuesday, July 18, sunk to a new low when its Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and targeted two schools in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident comes just a day after continued ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army killed not only an Indian Army soldier but also a nine-year-old girl.

Security personnel have reportedly been rushed to the spot of Tuesday's ceasefire violation in order to evacuate the children who are stuck in schools.

It may be noted that schools in J&K had opened after summer vacations only a day ago, amid hopes that there would be no disruption in teaching.

The details

Pakistan Army personnel on Tuesday resorted to indiscriminate firing along the LoC in the Rajouri sector of J&K. In their firing range were two schools in the Rajouri district of the state.

Local reports said small arms, automatics and mortars were being used to target Indian posts in the area, and the two schools were also being targeted.

Some reports said children in both schools had secured themselves well in the school buildings after the ceasefire violation started.

Subsequently, the students of at least one of the schools was rescued. However, buses of the other school are stranded along the road for fear that they will be targeted if they try to reach the other school.

Security forces rush to spot

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Shahid Choudhary confirmed on his official Twitter handle that two schools in Kadali and Sehar had come under attack.

He then said: "All 12 students held up at Primary school Kadali amid heavy Shelling rescued by administration with help of locals. [sic]"

He went on to add: "Three bullet proof mobile bunkers of Police n Army rushed to evacuate trapped students. Shelling continues . [sic]"