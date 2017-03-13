Pakistan on Monday continued to violate truce along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. This time the strike was in the Malti sector of Poonch. The violation comes just days after the Indian Army Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) spoke to his Pakistani counterpart to de-escalate violence and terrorism along the LoC.

The incident also comes barely hours after the Indian Army retaliated to ceasefire violation of the Pakistan Army in the Karmara sector, also in the Poonch district. That transgression by the Pakistan Army had come after close to a month of peace along the border — predicated by instances of attempted infiltration that the Indian Army foiled from time to time, neutralising terrorists who were trying to enter India.

More details are awaited.