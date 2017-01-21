At least 17 people have been reported killed and over 50 were injured in a bomb blast in a market place in Parachinar city in Pakistan, political administration said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has, meanwhile, confirmed the death of six people and has said that many are injured in an IED blast in the area.

The blast reportedly occurred in the early morning at the Eidgah Market, where a large crowd had gathered to buy vegetables and fruits, Geo News reported.

All the injured have been rushed to Agency Headquarters hospital and reports state that there is a shortage of medical facilities and doctors in the institution. At least 10 patients are said to be in a critical condition at the moment.

The ISPR said that the Army and FC Quick Response officials have reached the blast site and the affected area has been cordoned off. Army helicopters have also flown into the city for medical evaluation of the injured people.

The incident is fourth such blast in a busy market in Pakistan. A similar blast had occurred at the Eidgah Market killing 25 people and injuring 70 others in December 2015.

More details of the incident are awaited.