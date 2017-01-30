Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly confirmed that all issues between him and Karni Sena regarding the movie Padmavati have been resolved. However, reports also claim that the Sena demanded change in the title of the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali assaulted: Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Kabir Khan and other celebs condemn attack

India Today quoted Bhansali as confirming that the issues between him and Karni Sena have now been resolved. Nevertheless, the report also said the organisation has three demands including change in the film's title.

The demands are exclusion of any intimate scene in the movie Padmavati, there should not be any distortion of facts, and the title of the movie should be changed, the report said. And some section of Karni Sena it is believed has demanded a complete ban on the making of the film.

Earlier, Bhansali was assaulted on the sets of the movie at Jaipur. Several members of the organisation vandalised the sets and also manhandled the film-maker. The attackers had alleged that Bhansali distorted facts in the script as it would show a love-making scene between the characters of Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji, played by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Following the incident, the makers of Padmavati had released a statement claiming that there is no such objectionable scene in the movie and there is no distortion of facts. The incident had received strong and mixed reactions. Several Bollywood celebrities backed Bhansali and criticised the assault.

The film-maker and his supporters from the Bollywood fraternity were also trolled on social media by many. However, there were others who extended support to the makers of the movie.