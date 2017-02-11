Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has been in trouble for quite some time now because of its storyline. A group of Rajput activists recently attacked the director Bhansali claiming that he is destroying the fact by showing a love scene between Rani Padmavati and the ruler Alauddin Khilji.

Since then the makers have clarified that the historical drama doesn't feature a love scene between Padmavati and the ruler Alauddin Khilji. Time and again the Padmavati team have issued a clarification regarding the same.

Recently, the team started a Twitter trend clarifying that there is no scene at all featuring Padmavati and Alauddin together. The team started the hashtag #NoSceneBetweenRaniPadmavatiAndAlauddinKhilji.

"There NEVER was and never will be any scene or dream or song between #RaniPadmavati and #AlauddinKhilji. #SanjayLeelaBhansali revers #RaniPadmavati and will NEVER do anything to hurt #Rajput sentiments. Do not believe otherwise. Anyone working on #Padmavati will confirm that there NEVER was any scene or dream between #RaniPadmavati and #AlauddinKhilji," the official Twitter handle of the movie tweeted.

In November, a source close to the film revealed to PTI that the makers are not tampering with the facts and will shoot keeping the history intact.

"Ranveer and Deepika are not romantically paired opposite each other in the film. There is no romantic song or scene between them in the narrative of the film or even as a dream sequence. In fact, there is no interaction between Alauddin Khilji and Padmavati. This is written history and history cannot be tampered with," PTI quoted a source as saying.

"...Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as a filmmaker, has always been sensitive towards people's sentiments and has treated the subject with utmost respect," the source concluded.

Padmavati is a historical drama that features Shahid Kapoor as the King Ratan Singh and husband of Padmavati, played by Deepika Padukone, while Ranveer Singh portrays the role of Alauddin Khilji.